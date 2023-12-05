Popular AEW star on CM Punk's backstage issues: "It's not good for our company" (Exclusive)

A popular star in AEW has commented on the recent drama surrounding CM Punk and the Tony Khan-led promotion that led to The Second City Saint's firing. The name in question is Satnam Singh.

The 7 ft 2 in tall star from Punjab, India, made his All Elite Wrestling debut last year and shared the locker room with former WWE Champion CM Punk.

After The Second City Saint made his WWE return at Survivor Series 2023, several All Elite Wrestling stars shared their experience working with him. In a chat with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Satnam Singh commented on the backstage issues in AEW involving Punk and a few other names.

"He is a really good person. As long as he stayed in AEW, he was really good to me. I don't have any dispute with him. He never said anything wrong to me. But whatever happened, that's not good, you know. It's not good for our team or our company. You have to stay down to earth, and you have to be nice to everyone. You have to be happy with everyone you know."

Singh added:

"You can't fight with everyone, you know. If someone is nice to you, you have to be nice to them, you know. So I would say, whatever he did in AEW, I think it's not good for our company, it's not good for all the wrestlers. You have to understand everyone has a different mind. Everyone has a different situation. So if I want to fight with anyone, I'll go fight with anyone, but that's not my body language." [2:54 - 3:56]

CM Punk's next WWE TV appearances revealed

Following his blockbuster WWE return at Survivor Series, CM Punk made his first appearance on RAW in nearly ten years last week. Since he cut a short promo, fans have wanted to see more of the star on the company's programming.

The Best in the World is set to appear on Friday's SmackDown for the first time since his comeback. He is also scheduled to attend next week's RAW.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the former WWE champion going forward.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

AEW Dynamite # 2349 LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD from 06:30 Hrs (06:30 am IST) onwards on Thursday, 7th December, 2023. The Eurosport channel can now be streamed on the Discovery+ app.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.