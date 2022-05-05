"He always saw something in me"- Popular AEW star credits Tony Khan for swift success

Current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has lavished a huge amount of praise on her boss Tony Khan. She stated that he is the reason for the amount of success she has had in the company, despite still being inexperienced.

Cargill currently sits on an undefeated record of 31-0 in her AEW career, with seven of those matches coming in championship matches as the first ever TBS Champion.

The 29-year old has been an unstoppable force in All Elite Wrestling since her debut in March 2021 and has shown no signs of slowing down, with Jade crediting Tony Khan for a large amount of her success.

Speaking on the Zaslow Show, the TBS Champion showered Khan with praise while also managing to squeeze in a few self-appreciating comments of her own.

"TK [Tony Khan] is a phenomenal man and leader and he always saw something in me, and that's what I appreciated. He's very transparent and open. He just knows what he's doing. He's a student of the game and has loved wrestling all his life. He knows what sells and looks good. He puts his best foot forward for his product." said Cargill (H/T Fightful).

However, in Cargill's mind there was no doubt that she would be a success story as she went on to explain that she always knew she was a big deal.

"I understand that a lot of people have years on me. That's something that I can't control. It's something that I have to work with throughout the years that I'm going to get in this business, but I've always been a player in this game. I knew I was a big deal when I stepped foot in AEW regardless of how fans felt. There is something about me that is different. I always knew I was a big player." (H/T Fightful).

Who in AEW can possibly stop Jade Cargill?

As one of the most dominant performers in All Elite Wrestling, Jade Cargill runs the risk of not having anyone left to face if she carries on with her performances. So who could be next to take on the TBS Champion?

At the time of writing, Cargill holds wins over the current AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, as well as three of the top five ranked female wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling in Nyla Rose, Anna Jay and Red Velvet.

With Serena Deeb seemingly having her eye on Thunder Rosa, and Jamie Hayter also tied up with the Owen Hart Cup, who do you think can stop Jade Cargill? Let us know in the comments section down below!

