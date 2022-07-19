"Group of outcasts" - Popular AEW star opens up on the origins of top faction in Tony Khan's promotion

AEW star Alan Angels recently spoke about whether his former faction, The Dark Order, was a cult.

When the stable made its debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion, it only consisted of two stars - Stu Grayson and Evil Uno, who gave out a cult-like vibe and were looking out for people to join them. However, since its debut in 2019, the faction has seen Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Ten, Alan Angels, Colt Cabana, Anna Jay, and Brodie Lee become part of the group.

Lee, who was the leader of the group, sadly passed away on December 26, 2020, due to Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. On December 30, the promotion held a tribute show for him which saw the heel faction turn face.

Speaking recently on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Alan Angels professed that the faction was supposed to be a group of outcasts, but ended up being about friendship.

“It’s supposed to be a group of outcasts that are brought in to better their lives and enrich their lives, as Brodie would say,” Angels said. "It’s a cult without saying it’s a cult if that makes sense … A group of friends is kind of what I think the gimmick ended up being.” (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

Former AEW star Alan Angels believes The Dark Order does not get enough screen time

The past year has seen The Dark Order getting much less screen time than they did initially in AEW.

In the same interview, Angels stated that he is grateful to the company despite not being the focus nowadays.

“We all would’ve loved to be on TV more, and I hope the guys that are still there, you know, get more TV time and such,” Angels said. “We were definitely given plenty of opportunities to shine on TV and on Dark and stuff like that. Like, the fact that they wrestled The Elite multiple times, I got to wrestle Bryan, I got to wrestle Kenny, like, that’s all great. So, definitely, we’re all super, super grateful.” (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

Alan Angels was last seen wrestling in Tony Khan's company on AEW Dark when he faced Daniel Garcia in a losing effort in a Pure Rules Match during the June 11 tapings in Orlando, Florida.

