Popular AEW Star emerges victorious after brutal match on Dynamite; rivalry between Sting and former WWE Superstar intensifies

Darby Allin finally took down Brody King in a coffin match this week on AEW Dynamite. However, things did go exactly as planned.

Allin did not wait for the bell to ring as he attacked Brody while the latter was still in the middle of his entrance. The fight soon became a vicious back-and-forth contest, as the House of Black member received a cut on his forehead.

Surprisingly, Allin took control of the match during the initial stages. This prompted an interference from the House of Black, as Buddy Matthews unexpectedly returned to AEW and took down the former TNT Champion. Malakai Black and Julia Hart followed suit, entering the ring in the no-disqualification match.

Matthews jumped down to ringside to open the coffin, which revealed Sting waiting inside. The Icon's appearance surprised everyone as he quickly took down Matthews and Brody. Furthermore, he even got into the ring and threw his baseball bat at Malakai Black, taunting the latter to attack him.

Malakai Black stared into Sting's eyes, one of which still bore the marks of a black mist attack. But, instead of attacking The Icon, Malakai simply smirked and walked away.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers #AEWDynamite Sting's eye turning from when Malakai misted him!! Sting's eye turning from when Malakai misted him!! 👀 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/28iqnvJMKc

Darby, meanwhile, took advantage of the chaos, using Brody King's chain to choke him out on the apron. As the latter passed out, he collapsed into the coffin and lost the match.

Given how the feud between Sting and the House of Black is intensifying, it remains to be seen what is next for them in the coming weeks.

