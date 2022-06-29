"I don't trust the guy" - Popular AEW star is skeptical about teaming with Claudio Castagnoli on Dynamite: Blood and Guts

Eddie Kingston isn't thrilled about teaming up with the newest AEW signee, Claudio Castagnoli, in tomorrow's Dynamite: Blood and Guts.

Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro in WWE) debuted at Forbidden Door as Bryan Danielson's replacement and defeated Zack Sabre Jr. He is now also a member of the Blackpool Combat Club alongside Danielson Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and manager William Regal.

The Swiss star will make his AEW Dynamite debut tomorrow at Blood and Guts, teaming with stablemates Moxley and Yuta alongside Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz. They will face the Jericho Appreciation Society comprising Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia.

Speaking to M Live, Kingston revealed that he isn't a fan of the idea of him and Castagnoli on the same team. The two have shared a bitter rivalry stemming from their days in the indies, especially Chikara.

"Of course I didn’t like it [the idea of teaming up with Castagnoli]. I don’t trust the guy. And people who say whatever they want to say about me, that I’m a hothead and I don’t let things go. I just know when I see bad people, I like to call him out on it," Kingston said. [H/T WrestlingHeadlines]

Kingston and Castagnoli might have to settle their beef aside to win against JAS tomorrow. It will be interesting to see if the two will manage to get on the same page.

Eddie Kingston wants to utilize a certain weapon tomorrow at AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts

The second-ever AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts will take place tomorrow in two side-by-side rings, covered with a massive steel cage. The venue will be the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Eddie Kingston has been a fan of brutal, hardcore matches. He emphasized in the same interview that he would use the cage as his weapon.

"I’m gonna use the cage as a weapon. I’m going to kick, I’m going to punch, I’m going to bite. I’m going to try and make you quit." [H/T WrestlingHeadlines]

The Jericho Appreciation Society will have 'a man advantage' in the steel cage match after Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki defeated Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino at Forbidden Door. Fans will have to watch Dynamite: Blood and Guts tomorrow to see which team emerges as the winner of the brutal match.

