Popular AEW star hails Cody Rhodes' body transformation at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes not only returned but won the WWE Royal Rumble match earlier tonight. Making his return from a torn pectoral, he was in immense shape, something noted by AEW star Shawn Spears on social media.

Rhodes moved from AEW to WWE last year at WrestleMania as the mystery opponent for Seth Rollins. The former Intercontinental Champion has since been sidelined with a pectoral injury. He returned at the 30-man event to win the contest after last eliminating Gunther.

The former Tye Dillinger, known as Shawn Spears in WWE, was clearly one to keep an eye on Rhodes tonight, as he remarked on 'The American Nightmare' and his impressive physique.

"The boy looks fantastic," remarked Spears.

In winning the Royal Rumble, Rhodes has now punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. He will undoubtedly face Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns at the Show of Shows. He was widely considered a favorite for the match after confirming his intent for the world title upon his original return.

