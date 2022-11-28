Popular AEW star hilariously reacts to fan's bizarre list of claims about unreal achievements in Tony Khan-led promotion

Keith Lee has reacted to some unusual claims made about him on social media, including the fact that he is already a 11-time AEW World Champion.

Lee joined AEW earlier this year as a surprise contender for the Face of the Revolution ladder match at its namesake event. He has since teamed up with fellow former WWE star Swerve Strickland. Swerve in Our Glory held the AEW tag titles after defeating the Young Bucks in July, only losing them at Dynamite: Grand Slam against the Acclaimed.

Apparently, all is not well with the pair. Swerve has shown a more vicious and darker side in his pursuit of the tag titles once again, having maimed Billy Gunn in the lead-in to Full Gear. The title bout at the event ended with Keith Lee abandoning Swerve to fight the Acclaimed on his own.

However, that was not the topic of discussion for Keith Lee earlier, as he took the time to react to some hilarious fan fiction about himself. Amongst the claims posited by another Twitter user was the fact that he held the AEW title eleven times already and had taught a Sand Shark how to read braille.

Lee called the entertaining list "the greatest thing he has read in 2022", outside of quantum mechanics and astrophysics, in his own Twitter post.

"This may be the greatest thing I have read, outside of quantum mechanics and/or astrophysics, for all of 2022. Well done and thank you. You've made my day better." - Keith Lee via Twitter

Lee isn't the only member of his household keeping busy this weekend. His wife, Mia Yim, participated in the Women's WarGames match in Survivor Series. She was on Team Bianca against Damage CTRL.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland confronted one another during last week's AEW Dynamite

After the events that transpired in their tag contest at Full Gear, Swerve and Keith Lee confronted one another backstage during last week's episode of Dynamite.

Fans were left with more questions than answers following their stand-off, as the segment closed with Swerve obstructing the camera. Whatever the nature of their conversation, it stays between them for now.

Perhaps they'll be able to settle their differences soon enough. Although they only joined one another in AEW this year, they first forged their alliance on the indie circuit prior to their WWE tenures.

