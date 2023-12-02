Popular AEW star makes in-ring return after almost 9 months

An AEW star made his in-ring return after almost nine months on Rampage. The name in question is Danhausen.

This week's AEW Rampage was taped in Target Centre, Minneapolis, and aired on December 1. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Hook, and Danhausen defeated Alex Reynolds, Angelo Parker, 'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard, and 'Cool Hand' Angelo Parker on this episode.

This was the night's first match, and fans were behind the Very Nice, Very Evil star. The latter also scored a pinfall victory for the team.

Danhausen had been absent from in-ring action since March 5, 2023. The last time he wrestled was at the Revolution pay-per-view, where the latter faced defeat alongside Orange Cassidy in a World Tag Team Title Four-Way bout. The 33-year-old star reportedly suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the match.

Fans were happy to see the latter win the match on Rampage as he was on the sidelines for plenty of time. The night's main event saw a trios match where Penta El Zero Miedo, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Komander defeated JD Drake, Anthony Henry, and Brian Cage.

