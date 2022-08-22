Popular AEW star names The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin in his Mount Rushmore of wrestling

Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page has detailed four of the biggest stars in wrestling history as part of his Mount Rushmore, with two of those names being The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Wrestlers and fans all over the world have different variations on who deserves to be on the "Mount Rushmore" of professional wrestling, which has caused a lot of debate over the years.

Two of the names that will often get a mention are The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, who were the two biggest stars of wrestling's hottest period: the attitude era.

One person who acknowledged their contributions was AEW's Hangman Page, who spoke at GalaxyCon about his Mount Rushmore, with the other two spots being gifted to two other legendary names.

"Four of me. No, I don't know. That's a tough question because I feel so far removed from that being something that I think about. I guess Hulk Hogan obviously would have to be there, and I guess Ric Flair would have to be there. Maybe The Rock — I don't know ... Definitely probably those three and then someone else who has a greater impact than I am considering currently. Probably, maybe 'Stone Cold'," said Page. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Will Hangman Page ever end up on anyone's Mount Rushmore in the years to come? Only time will tell!

Hangman Page was the subject of a scathing promo from CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

The wrestling world has been divided over the recent promo cut by CM Punk on AEW Dynamite, who decided to take liberties with Hangman Page over comments made months prior by the former world champion.

Punk called out Hangman, who was in no position to go out to the ring, leading the current AEW World Champion to call him a coward. This has angered many people as it made Page look extremely weak, even though he was unaware any of the stuff Punk said was going to be said.

CM Punk will unify his AEW World Championship with Jon Moxley's Interim Championship on the upcoming episode of Dynamite, but rest assured that the cowboy will be waiting in the wings with a comeback ready for the "Straight Edge Superstar."

