Popular AEW star officially gets a new theme song at Dynamite 300

AEW celebrated the 300th episode of its flagship show, Dynamite, from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, this week. It became the sight of a popular star changing his presentation with a new theme song.
The star, who is also the reigning Ring of Honor World Champion, is Bandido. He was scheduled to team up with Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong to battle The Young Bucks and Konosuke Takeshita in a trios match billed as 'Heroes vs. Villains.'
Bandido came out to a new entrance music, which seemed more jazzy and had an evident touch of his cowboy luchador persona. He joined his partners on stage and walked to the ring on his new song with much enthusiasm. The match was an exceptional sight to witness on a historic night for AEW.
From stunning match spots to the audience being invested in the action with loud 'This is Awesome' chants, it proved to be a stellar showdown on the card. However, Bandido and his cohorts failed to win the bout after Konosuke Takeshita hit a thunderous move on Kyle O'Reilly and pinned him.
This gave him and The Young Bucks the victory, and Bandido and his team left with a huge loss in AEW this week.
