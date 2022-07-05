"Matches would slap!" - Popular AEW star pitches unique idea following Tony Khan saying he's open to working with WWE

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. has proposed a unique concept for a tournament after hearing the news that his boss Tony Khan would be open to working with WWE.

Following the success of the Forbidden Door event with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Khan was recently asked if a joint event with WWE would ever take place. He responded by saying that while it's unlikely, he would be open to the the idea.

Upon hearing this news, Brian Pillman Jr. has put out the idea of hosting a "Cruiserweight Classic" style tournament with WWE and AEW talent. He also suggested it be named after his dad, "Flyin'" Brian Pillman.

"The Flyin Brian Cruiserweight Classic! Invite New Japan as well. Use clips of Owen, Liger, and pops to promote the history of cruiserweight wrestling. I’ll be the guest referee cause I’m like 240 pounds now and probably wouldn’t qualify as a cruiserweight lol. Matches would slap!" wrote Brian Pillman Jr.

Pillman Jr. also noted that the likes of PAC, Ricochet and Rey Fenix could be involved in the tournament. It wouldn't be the first time WWE held a Cruiserweight Classic, as the inaugural edition in 2016 became one of the highlights of that year.

Will Tony Khan and Vince McMahon ever cooperate and put on a special show for the fans? Only time will tell.

Tony Khan may have already found his first participant for the "Flyin Brian Cruiserweight Classic"

The hypothetical tournament between two rival companies already has a willing participant. While Tony Khan may want to include AEW talent in this tournament, a former WWE superstar has thrown his name in the ring.

Former WWE 24/7 Champion Lince Dorado has called out the AEW star, with the hopes of recreating Pillman Jr's dad's legendary series of matches with Jushin Thunder Liger.

"@FlyinBrianJr I love to wrestle this fool as the new version of Pullman vs liger."

Brian Pillman Jr. did already state in his original tweet that he wouldn't be eligible for the tournament because he's over the weight limit. However, a one-off match between the two could be an interesting contest.

