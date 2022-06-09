Create
Top star puts CM Punk on notice and challenges for top title on AEW Dynamite; set to wrestle 20 people next week

CM Punk is the current AEW World Champion
Abhishek Sawant
Abhishek Sawant
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 09, 2022 07:32 AM IST

AEW star Wardlow had some things to say on this week's episode of Dynamite.

Mr. Mayhem made his way to the ring to get a huge reaction from the crowd. He was interviewed by Tony Schiavone. He asked why he decided not to participate in the Eliminator Series battle royale at the beginning of the show.

Wardlow responded by stating that CM Punk is the current AEW World Champion and the only way he wants to win that championship is by beating him.

The future is bright for @RealWardlow, but what is next for him? #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/CQGgYizr4X

He then turned his attention to Scorpio Sky. He stated that he should have won the TNT Championship three months ago and now he wants to make things right. He also accused the 38 year old for diminishing the title's legacy.

The former So-Cal Uncensored member had heard enough and made his way down the ramp. He seemed ready to take on Wardlow but was held back by Dan Lambert and Ethan Page.

.@RealWardlow has his sights set on the TNT Championship, but TNT Champion @ScorpioSky, @OfficialEGO and #DanLambert aren't about to let go of "Jeanie" any time soon! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/ZX3dkb09Xz
After this segment, we went to Mark Sterling, who had an ultimatum for Mr. Mayhem. He stated that he cannot just tear away contracts like he did last week and now he has to face the consequences.

He said that either Wardlow must face him in the court of law or face the security guards in a 20 versus one elimination match next week.

It will be interesting to see if Wardlow can defy the odds and become the TNT Champion.

Edited by Neda Ali

