Popular AEW star reacts to backstage picture with Roman Reigns’ family member [Photo]

AEW star Isiah Kassidy reacted to a picture with Roman Reigns’ family member in the most Samoan way possible. The family member in question is none other than Zilla Fatu.

Zilla posted a picture with Kassidy and another AEW star, Daniel Garcia, and wrote.

“Felt like I’ve been knowin these Usos for a while.”

Isiah Kassidy's Instagram story

Isiah Kassidy reposted that story on his account and called Roman Reigns' cousin ‘UCEEEEEE.’

The two men, Kassidy and Garcia, appear to be very good friends with Zilla, especially given how the Samoan described them in his post. A few reports have linked Umaga’s son with a move to AEW.

If that happens, it will be interesting to see how his relationship with Garcia and Kassidy will be portrayed.

Roman Reigns' cousin Zilla Fatu spotted backstage at AEW Dynamite

Zilla Fatu is a wanted man who was seen backstage at AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. As mentioned earlier, with reports linking him to the promotion, his presence at the show only got tongues wagging even further.

Fatu posted pictures with Tony Khan, Isiah Kassidy, Daniel Garcia, Nick Wayne, and legend Chris Jericho.

He took to Twitter to post about his experience and wrote.

“WHAT A NIGHT 🙏☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽 #MORETHANBLESSED.”

In all those pictures, it seemed like the AEW names were very happy with Roman Reigns' cousin being with them. If he does move to AEW, it will be interesting to see if he will portrayed like his late father, Umaga, who was an unstoppable force in WWE.

A move to WWE cannot be discounted either, as nothing is confirmed yet, but it tells that Reigns's cousin was seen at an AEW show. All in all, it will be an interesting couple of months for the Samoan family member.

Where do you think Zilla Fatu will move to? Tell us in the comments below.

