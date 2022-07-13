Create
Popular AEW star reacts to upcoming match against TNT Champion Wardlow by citing lyrics from Pitbull's song

TNT Champion Wardlow (left) and rapper-singer Pitbull (right)
Modified Jul 13, 2022 04:38 PM IST

Orange Cassidy shared an interesting post ahead of his TNT Championship match against Wardlow tomorrow at AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 1.

Cassidy has picked up two consecutive victories on AEW programming recently. He defeated Ethan Page during the June 29 edition of Dynamite and outclassed Tony Nese on the following Rampage. Meanwhile, Wardlow became the TNT Champion last week by dethroning Scorpio Sky in a street fight.

As an incentive for two straight TV wins, president Tony Khan announced that Freshly Squeezed would be the first challenger for The War Dog's title. Taking to Twitter, Cassidy reacted to his upcoming match by mentioning the first line of Pitbull's song Timber featuring Ke$ha.

"It’s going down. I’m yelling timber," Cassidy tweeted.

Check out his reaction below:

It’s going down. I’m yelling timber.@AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/amdOwMEkhb

Cassidy and Wardlow have a stark contrast, especially considering their physical features. It will be interesting to see how the 38-year-old will fare against Mr. Mayhem on Wednesday night.

AEW fans expressed their excitement over the upcoming Wardlow-Orange Cassidy TNT Championship match

Fans of the promotion recently shared their thoughts on the upcoming Orange Cassidy-Wardlow match for the TNT Championship.

This user, who was clearly a Best Friends supporter, mentioned in a quote that Cassidy should "chop a tree down."

@orangecassidy @AEW "Sometimes you've just gotta do it" & chop a tree down, Cassidy! Go getcha that #TNTChampionship!👍😎🤍🖤💖✨ #FreshlySqueezed #AEWDynamite #FyterFest https://t.co/5BWs25kVXB

Meanwhile, another fan credited Freshly Squeezed's popularity but ultimately admitted that Mr. Mayhem was a different animal.

@orangecassidy @AEW dude i like you ... you are a star. But Wardlow is a beast. Better have your affairs in order.

This user wanted to see Cassidy win but immediately added a reality check that Wardlow would win.

@orangecassidy @AEW Going against AEW’s Goldberg? I really want you to win, but we both know that’s not gonna happen

A fan noted that he is betting on The Wardog to retain his title.

@orangecassidy @AEW easy win for the wardlow going to bet 50 on wardlow to win
Lastly, the AEW on TV page responded to Cassidy's citation of Timber by coming up with their own lyrics from the said song.

@orangecassidy @AEW A wise man once said, "The bigger they are, the harder they fall. This biggity boy's a diggity dog."Much to think about...

Fans will have to tune in tomorrow on Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 1 to see if there will be an upset or a successful title retention by Wardlow.

Edited by Pratik Singh

