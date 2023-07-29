Popular AEW star reportedly out with a"freak accident"

A Top AEW star was sighted on crutches during the show after suffering a 'freak accident' according to recent reports.

The star is none other than former two-time TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, who has been out of action since July of last year. Sky was scheduled to compete in a match against Kip Sabian on the 28th July edition of Rampage.

According to a recent comment by Sean Ross Sapp during a Fightful Select Q&A session, Sky was spotted on crutches at the taping.

“A freak accident is what I’ve been told. Just an absolute freak accident and nobody knows how long he’ll be out. He was on crutches at the show.” [H/T:Wrestletalk]

Tony Khan announces Sky's injury, removes him from upcoming match

Former TNT Champion Scorpio Sky has been pulled from the tapings of the July 28th edition of Rampage.

Tony Khan announced the injury of the former two-time AEW TNT Champion and stated that Kommander would replace Sky in the bout. This injury will be bitter for the 40-year-old as he was getting ready to make his return to television after being away from in-ring competition for a whole year.

It is still unclear as to how long Scorpio Sky will be out, but fans will be hoping that the situation is not serious enough to induce another lengthy absence for the talented wrestler.

