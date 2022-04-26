Popular AEW star says Tony Khan is a 'fantastic boss' despite hating him on screen

Popular AEW star Anthony Bowens might hate Tony Khan in front of the cameras but believes the Jacksonville Jaguars owner is a fantastic boss.

As The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens & Max Caster have become popular acts in the AEW tag team division. Caster's raps before matches and Bowens' finishing touches make for an entertaining dynamic.

They've had a few run-ins with Khan in arenas. While speaking to Phil Strum on Under The Ring, Anthony Bowens praised Khan as a boss:

"Tony Khan, as much as The Acclaimed hate him on screen, he's a fantastic boss. He actually cares about his performers and he always has enthusiastic energy. You want to give your all for him because he's so positive and passionate about the pro wrestling industry. I'm thankful I made the right choice to come to AEW. I'm not just saying that because he's my boss, that's truly how I feel." (H/T - Fightful)

Anthony Bowens last wrestled in AEW in March

Anthony Bowens has been out of action for a while now with a knee injury. He was expected to return early, but his recovery is taking time. About a month back, Tony Khan provided an update on his injury status:

"I really like Anthony a great deal. He's been injured. We don't think it's anything too long-term, but the truth is, he was supposed to be back by now and that's jammed me up the last couple weeks in planning. He's been out almost a month and they originally thought it was going to be two weeks. It's been a few weeks I've been looking forward to bringing him back. He's recovering from what is hopefully a short-term knee injury." (H/T - Fightful)

Anthony Bowens has challenged for the AEW Tag Team Championship thrice alongside Max Caster. The Acclaimed took on The Young Bucks, Lucha Brothers, and Jurassic Express separately but came up short every time. Considering their talent, they could become serious contenders in the future.

