Popular AEW star seemingly confirms future of tag team in Tony Khan-led promotion

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland seemingly teased the direction of Swerve in Our Glory in Tony Khan's company.

Since teaming together a couple of months ago, there have been signs that Strickland and Keith Lee haven't seen eye-to-eye despite being former tag champions. They even compared themselves to former NBA players Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant in pursuing personal goals but still had an alliance when needed the most.

The closest thing to a split was when Swerve picked up the title and stared down at Lee as if he was about to hit the big man. However, the former rescinded the idea and won the tag titles.

Last Friday on AEW Rampage, Swerve in Our Glory had a backstage interview with Renee Paquette, where Strickland ruffled his feathers about his recent victory. Lee seemingly took exception by reminding the latter that it was nonsense to cheat.

On Twitter, a fan admitted that he wasn't surprised that there was some dispute in the former tag team champions' camp and that they should be better off as singles stars. Strickland responded, saying he would save the tweet, potentially hinting at things to come about his alliance with Lee.

Check out his tweet below:

After losing the titles to The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens with Billy Gunn) at Dynamite: Grand Slam, Strickland has been hell-bent on taking revenge on the group on his own. He was somewhat successful as he pinned Gunn while using the ropes as leverage last week on AEW Dynamite.

Time will only tell if Swerve in Our Glory will go their separate ways.

Fans want to see AEW star Swerve Strickland go off as a singles competitor

Afterward, the Twitter community reacted to Swerve Strickland's response about the future of Swerve in Our Glory. They also expressed that Strickland might be a massive star in singles action.

Here are some of the notable tweets:

Gong Farmer @LastGongFarmer @swerveconfident Swerve Strickland is absolutely a main eventer, going back to his Killshot days on Lucha Underground. @swerveconfident Swerve Strickland is absolutely a main eventer, going back to his Killshot days on Lucha Underground.

Meanwhile, a few netizens disputed the claim that Strickland would be in the upper midcard.

𝕊𝕔𝕒𝕒𝕣𝕠𝕟 𝕊𝕡𝕠𝕠𝕜𝕠𝕨𝕤𝕜𝕚 @AaronWrotkowski @swerveconfident @AdamYearyNTWF Upper midcard lol nothing like telling a wrestler what they would designate them in EWR/TEW @swerveconfident @AdamYearyNTWF Upper midcard lol nothing like telling a wrestler what they would designate them in EWR/TEW

Peter Quinlan @PeterQuinlan14 @swerveconfident I can't believe there are people out there who don't thing @swerveconfident is already a top level talent and a big game player man puts a shift in every single time and smashes it out the park @swerveconfident I can't believe there are people out there who don't thing @swerveconfident is already a top level talent and a big game player man puts a shift in every single time and smashes it out the park

It would be interesting to see if Swerve breaks away from Keith Lee and focuses on himself as a potential main event player in AEW.

Do you think Swerve in Our Glory will break up? Sound off in the comments section.

