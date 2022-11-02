Popular AEW star shares details about working with Jeff Hardy

AEW star Darby Allin recently gave some insight into his experience with wrestling Jeff Hardy in the promotion.

On the May 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, Allin and Hardy squared off in the first round of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. In an enthralling No Disqualification match, both men exchanged sick bumps, especially from the ladder. However, The Charismatic Enigma emerged victorious after countering the former TNT Champion's signature Coffin Drop.

During an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Allin revealed that before the match, he spoke with Hardy about certain spots they were about to do.

The former TNT Champion said that it was like talking to a mirror image of himself due to the similarities in their wrestling styles.

"It felt like I was putting a match together with myself. It was like, 'I’m going to front flip off of this.' Then he’s like, 'I’m going to flip off of this and you’re going to land on the stairs.' I have never heard someone say that. It felt like I was talking to myself," he said.

Darby also admitted that the bout was initially a regular singles match until he approached AEW President Tony Khan for a change in stipulation.

"It was fun because dude, a week before, it was just supposed to be a normal match. Just a straight-up match. And I went up to Tony [Khan] and I said ‘Hey, nobody wants to see us exchange wristlocks.’ No, you’re getting put into a corner too much there. Something has to break. There has to be something insane going on." [H/T 411Mania]

Darby Allin will settle the score against Jay Lethal this week on AEW Dynamite

Former Ring of Honor World Champion Jay Lethal concocted a heinous revenge on Darby Allin after the latter emerged victorious in an encounter on the October 5 episode of Dynamite.

Two weeks after their showdown, the duo had an interview in the parking lot, along with Sonjay Dutt. After tensions boiled over, Lethal and Dutt assaulted the former TNT Champion, with The Black Machismo putting the AEW star in a figure four lock.

The daredevil will look for payback on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite in a rematch against the veteran, who will be accompanied by Dutt and Satnam Singh.

