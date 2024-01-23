Popular AEW star signed a 4-year deal with Tony Khan’s company

AEW has some popular stars on its roster, and one of them recently confirmed that he has signed a new four-year deal with the promotion. The name in question is the masked star Dralistico.

Dralistico has been active on AEW Rampage as he has participated in some good matches. He also aligned himself with Rush as a part of La Facción Ingobernable.

The star from Mexico recently spoke to TJSports and shared the good news that he has now signed a four-year deal with Tony Khan’s company. This way, he will be able to fully focus on All Elite and make a name for himself in the process.

Another reason why this could be great news for fans is the potential angles he could work with Rush and his faction. Overall, it could be a great move for the company and the star in this particular case.

AEW star Dralistico shares photo with former WWE star Matt Riddle

Dralistico has quite the friends inside the wrestling world, and one such person is none other than former WWE star Matt Riddle, who was released from the Stamford-based promotion in September 2023.

The 31-year-old star took to Instagram to share a great picture with the former UFC star.

Posing for a picture with Riddle, he wrote:

“👊👊👊 🔥🔥 @riddlebro gracias mi amigo 😜😎😎😎 two minutes of commercial😅.”

Riddle currently wrestles for Major League Wrestling. He made his debut in MLW at Kings of Colosseum on January 6, 2024, against Jacob Fatu, which he won.

With AEW allowing for cross-promotion matches, it will be interesting to see if a union with Dralistico could be on the cards. With his latest post, the union could very well happen in the future.

