Popular AEW star takes a cheeky dig at CM Punk about a specific maneuver

Recently-returned AEW star Brian Cage apparently had something to say about CM Punk after he used one of the latter's signature moves during a recent match.

Cage resurfaced on television on the October 5 episode of AEW Dynamite when he unsuccessfully challenged Wardlow for the TNT Championship. In the following weeks, he also introduced his stable, The Embassy, which consists of Gates of Agony (Kaun and Toa Liona) and its manager, Prince Nana.

Punk is currently recovering from an arm injury he sustained at All Out. Meanwhile, Cage tweeted some photos of himself executing a diving elbow drop on FTR's Dax Harwood from last week's Rampage. He included a bold hashtag in his post's caption, claiming that his elbow drop was better than The Second City Saint.

Like Cage, Punk also has a diving elbow drop in his arsenal, which he has used on several opponents during his storied career. The move was initially made famous by WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage and, later on, Shawn Michaels.

Twitter responds to AEW star Brian Cage's bold claim directed toward CM Punk

The Machine's statements instantly elicited numerous reactions from fans on the social media platform. Some of them weren't high on Brian Cage's claim of having a better diving elbow drop than CM Punk.

Meanwhile, some fans mentioned other notable stars who seemingly executed the move better than Cage.

Some users were impressed by Cage's overall repertoire.

StonkGawd69 @SGawd69 @briancagegmsi Brian Cage is capable of doing things, safely and consistent, that are just absurd for his size. He helped showcase wardlow and was safe enough to allow him to try things he couldn't with a weaker opponent. There is no one in WWE that can do what he does. Should be a pillar. @briancagegmsi Brian Cage is capable of doing things, safely and consistent, that are just absurd for his size. He helped showcase wardlow and was safe enough to allow him to try things he couldn't with a weaker opponent. There is no one in WWE that can do what he does. Should be a pillar.

Sean Anthony @SNIPE1OUT @briancagegmsi gd thats gotta be a scary site from bottom :) Macho Man would be proud. @briancagegmsi gd thats gotta be a scary site from bottom :) Macho Man would be proud.

A fan wants The Machine and The Second City Saint to collide for a decider.

NCLBandido @Bon313S @briancagegmsi Alright, we gotta settle it. Cage vs Punk in elbow drop match. @briancagegmsi Alright, we gotta settle it. Cage vs Punk in elbow drop match.

It would be interesting to see if Punk will respond to Cage's claim and potentially challenge him for a match upon his return.

