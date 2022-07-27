"I don't like that little c*cks*cker" - Popular AEW star threatens to beat up Sammy Guevara, seemingly teases a match

AEW star Eddie Kingston wants to put his hands on Sammy Guevara and destroy him, seemingly teasing a match ahead of tomorrow's Dynamite Fight for the Fallen.

The duo's beef started when Kingston threw Guevara off the top of the cage during Blood and Guts. The Spanish God retaliated by costing The Mad King his barbed-wire-everywhere match last week against his mentor, Chris Jericho.

Kingston was the most recent guest on Highspots’ Sign-It-Live show. The Mad King was serious about potentially beating up The Spanish God, possibly tomorrow, and reiterated that he didn't like that "little c*cks*cker" one bit.

"I hope he’s there Wednesday. I pray to God Sammy’s there Wednesday. I’m gonna f*ck him up. You guys think this is a joke, like this is all a ‘work’, since everybody likes to use the insider terms. I don’t like that little c*cksu*ker," Kingston exclaimed. [H/T POSTWrestling]

Kingston will have to wait to face Guevara one-on-one as the latter will wrestle Dante Martin instead for tomorrow's Dynamite special edition. However, it will be interesting to see if Mad King will retaliate against Guevara by injecting himself in the bout.

Eddie Kingston doesn't understand people like AEW star Sammy Guevara

Prior to his threat to Sammy Guevara, Eddie Kingston said that he know people like Sammy very well. However, Kingston was confused on The Spanish God's moveset as he thought it was awful on the latter's part.

The Mad King even praised The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) for doing better, even though he also wasn't fond of the former AEW Tag Team Champions.

"I know people like Sammy [Guevara]. I don’t get it. All the moves he does, The [Young] Bucks do ‘em better and I don’t even like The Bucks," Kingston added. [H/T POSTWrestling]

Kingston was already in a feud with Chris Jericho and he developed another, in the name of Guevara. Fans will have to watch AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen tomorrow to see if a possible collision between the three stars happens.

