Popular AEW stars pick up a squash win ahead of WrestleDream

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, The Righteous asserted their dominance ahead of their big match against MJF at WrestleDream 2023.

Vincent and Dutch took on local talents Travis Williams and Judas Icarus on the Saturday night show. The number one contenders for the ROH World Tag Team Championship worked like a unit and controlled the pace of the match.

The Righteous delivered a series of impressive maneuvers to secure a quick victory against their opponents. They now have all the momentum heading into their handicap bout, where they will look to put down The Devil of AEW.

Following their win, The Righteous cut an intriguing promo. They called MJF a true devil, mentioning how he secretly manipulated the people around him. They also claimed that Adam Cole was a big liar.

The Righteous aims to capture the one thing that bonds Cole and MJF: the ROH World Tag Team Title. With The Panama City Playboy being unavailable for WrestleDream, it will be interesting to see if the AEW World Champion can defy the odds.

