Popular AEW tag team member seemingly lay out a challenge to The Young Bucks

AEW star Max Caster of the popular tag team, The Acclaimed, expressed a desire for his team to face The Young Bucks and FTR again.

Back in December 17, 2020 Dynamite, The Acclaimed faced the Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. However, the then-upstart team was unsuccessful after Matt and Nick Jackson hit the BTE Trigger on Caster to retain their titles.

Meanwhile, the only time Caster and Anthony Bowens wrestled FTR as a tag team was at the number one contendership casino tag team royale for the AEW Tag Team Championships. Afterward, the rapping star teamed up with The Gunn Club for matches against FTR during Bowens' injury.

In an interview with PWInsider, Caster made it clear that he and Bowens want to have a rematch with FTR and Young Bucks in the future. The 33-year-old specifically talked about the Jackson brothers. Caster emphasized that he wants to lock horns with them to show that they are a different team now than they were two years ago.

"You know, FTR, I say those two guys are individually two of the best wrestlers in the world. Top five easily. We wrestled them recently. I would love to wrestle them again. But I will say it’s been a year and a half since we’ve wrestled the Young Bucks and I would really like to get my hands on those guys again, and prove that from the team they wrestled back in 2020 when we were 10 matches in, we’re a completely different team now," Caster said.

Since turning face last month, The Acclaimed has been one of the fan-favorites in the Jacksonville-based promotion. They are currently tangled in a feud with former allies, The Gunn Club.

AEW star Max Caster on The Acclaimed getting better over the past few years

During the same interview, Max Caster claimed that he and Anthony Bowens have improved drastically in all aspects. He further highlighted his intentions of getting another shot at The Young Bucks.

"We’ve improved so much – our chemistry, our presentation, the things I can say about them at this point. I mean, I would love another chance at the Young Bucks, just to prove who is the better team in this moment. And I know it’s me and Anthony [Bowens]," he added.

MurphyMurph #Dann5Star @JoshiPW4Life as much as i love ftr, WHEN ITS TIME i want the acclaimed to be the next aew world tag champions as much as i love ftr, WHEN ITS TIME i want the acclaimed to be the next aew world tag champions https://t.co/7fHKEsE07d

As of this moment, The Acclaimed are currently number four in the AEW tag team rankings for two straight weeks (August 3 and 10). Time will only tell if the rapping team wins the tag team championships at the height of their newfound popularity with fans.

Do you want to see The Acclaimed win the AEW World Tag Team Championships? Why? Sound off in the comments section below.

'I am the destroyer of worlds' - Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil