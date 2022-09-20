"I'm a f**king hitman for hire" - Popular rapper hypes up his upcoming AEW match against Chris Jericho's stablemates

Popular rapper Action Bronson will be trading the microphone for a pair of wrestling boots this Friday on AEW Rampage, and he seems to be very excited about the opportunity to get inside the squared ring.

Bronson will be teaming with FTW Champion Hook to take on Matt Menard and Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society in the "Grand Slam" edition of Rampage on September 23rd.

The match stemmed from Bronson coming to Hook's rescue on the "Zero-Hour" portion of All Out, as he was getting beaten down by Parker and Menard after he retained his FTW Championship against Parker just moments prior.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Action Bronson was eager to hype up his upcoming match for AEW, but made it very clear that he was there to be the muscle for Hook and not become a full-time wrestler.

"I don't think I'd be able to do a hurricanrana, I can do lots of things that I'm not going to pull out of the bag. Just know there is an arsenal of over 1000 moves. I have more than him [Dean Malenko]. I'm not part of the roster, but I'm a hired gun. I'm a f**king hitman for hire." (H/T Fightful).

Bronson was also asked about what it's like to run the ropes and take bumps, and while the rapper loves running the ropes, it's unlikely AEW fans will see him taking bumps on Rampage.

"Taking a bump...I just practice offense. F**k that. I don't fall. I have it in the contract. I don't fall. Taking bumps is serious, it's not an easy thing. I've worked different styles and this is one of the toughest. I love it [running the ropes]. It's intense, makes me feel good. You have to hit them right, no doubt about it." (H/T Fightful).

Action Bronson has been a fan of wrestling long before AEW existed

Being the person who created Hook's entrance music isn't the only connection Action Bronson has to the wrestling industry, as he has been a fan of the business for a lot longer than people think.

When Hook made his in-ring debut for AEW in December 2021 and Bronson's song "The Chairman's Intent" was used, rare footage emerged online of the rapper attending an ECW event in 1999.

ECW is of course famous for being the company where Hook's dad Taz made his name in the wrestling business, hence, it is perfectly fitting that the cold-hearted handsome devil has an entrance song provided by a man who has been a fan of his family's work.

