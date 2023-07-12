Popular rapper says they would have opened an OnlyFans account if MJF wasn't "so insecure" about it

AEW star and a popular rapper garnered attention by namedropping AEW world champion MJF on Twitter while replying to a naughty tweet by a fan.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, the AEW world champion, is one of the biggest wrestling stars created by Tony Khan's promotion. He is also one of the most talked about stars within the wrestling community today. Recently, a popular rapper who is known for inviting controversies through his jabs mentioned MJF in an odd way.

The roasting rapper is none other than The Acclaimed member, Max Caster. It all began after Caster tweeted a picture where he was posing with a pout and a bent-over posture. Reacting to the picture, a fan asked The Acclaimed rapper to open an Onlyfans account. Here's what the user said:

"So when's the Onlyfans...that booty needs a good sized ** in it!"

Caster replied to the fan in his own style, also involving the AEW World Champion. Here's what Max replied:

"I would if MJF wasn't so insecure about it!"

Although this tweet is seemingly intended to be funny, the reaction of MJF would surely be interesting to see if he takes notice of this.

MJF had accused Max Caster of harassing him online

The aforementioned incident is not the first time Max Caster namedropped MJF. In fact, the AEW world champion was seemingly disgusted with The Acclaimed rapper continuously mentioning him on social media.

In an interview with Rasslin', Maxwell expressed his frustrations towards The Acclaimed, also accusing Caster of online s*xual harassment.

"Everybody loves The Acclaimed — except me. I detest Max Caster. Max Caster consistently makes sexual advancements on me online. He's always s*xually harassing me. Megha Parekh, our lawyer, has not gotten to the bottom of it yet ... The Max Caster situation is really upsetting at this point," Maxwell stated. (H/T Wrestlinginc)

Later, Caster responded to Maxwell's comments through a tweet, in which he shared the clip where Maxwell is saying, "everybody loves The Acclaimed," cutting the remaining parts. He also thanked the AEW world champion for his kind words also calling him handsome.

Maxwell and Caster have shared the ring only once during their time in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

