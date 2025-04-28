Popular star confirms he's still with AEW; he hasn't been on TV in 16 months (Exclusive)

  • home icon
By N.S Walia
Modified Apr 28, 2025 15:05 GMT
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW
AEW is a top wrestling promotion (Image via AEW's X handle)

A popular AEW star was a regular fixture on television until 2023. However, it has been close to a year and a half since fans last saw him on All Elite Wrestling's programming. He recently decided to address his status with the promotion.

The star in question is Danhausen. He gained popularity in All Elite Wrestling for his remarkable character work and entertaining performances. However, he hasn't competed inside an AEW ring since the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Mr. Very Nice Very Evil confirmed that he was still signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I'm still there, yes," Danhausen said. [2:11-2:15]

Alberto Del Rio returning to WWE?

In classic Danhausen style, the face-painted star recalled working alongside The Gunns and The Acclaimed.

"Well, I was cursing the A** boys, I was cursing The Acclaimed, I was cursing, who else did I curse (...) I curse a lot of people." [2:20 - 2:32]
WWE legend questioned Danhausen's booking in AEW

Danhausen has made many friends in AEW, including WWE legend Matt Hardy. However, Matt is now signed to TNA Wrestling. Despite being absent from the company's programming, the 34-year-old has been active on the independent circuit.

The Broken One called the All Elite Wrestling star "a great commodity" on an episode of his Extreme Life with Matt Hardy podcast. Matt added that Danhausen should have been booked better in the company and was confused regarding All Elite Wrestling's decision not to feature him on TV.

"Danhausen's a hustler too, man. Lots of love for him. He's a great entertainer. He's a great commodity. With him, there are so many different avenues you can take to put him on your TV program and get him over, and make him sell tons of merchandise, and make him a compelling part of your TV program. I don't know why they decided not to do that. Once again, I don't know the ins and outs of all the details."
With Danhausen confirming his status with All Elite Wrestling, it remains to be seen when fans will see him on television again.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

