Popular star cuts scathing promo; calls out AJ Styles and Kenny Omega

A New Japan Pro-Wrestling up-and-comer recently delivered a fiery promo on one of the company's recent shows, during which he took aim at AJ Styles and Kenny Omega. The star in question, Gabe Kidd, is currently a member of the latest version of Bullet Club - the iconic faction both The Phenomenal One and The Cleaner have been a part of.

The self-proclaimed "Mad Man" was involved in a brutal Steel Cage war recently, in which his group, the Buller Club War Dogs, defeated House of Torture, with the stipulation dictating that the losing side would "leave" Bullet Club. The bout stemmed from the Evil-led stable turning on and "kicking out" the War Dogs from the Bullet Club in February.

Kidd, alongside Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, Taiji Ishimori and David Finlay, defeated Evil, Ren Narita, SANADA, Sho and Yoshinobu Kanemaru in Fukuoka on May 3. The outcome has seemingly led to House of Torture losing its ties to Bullet Club, which now appears to be under the War Dogs' dominion. Gabe Kidd proclaimed as much in a fiery promo after the bout, even taking shots at former BC leaders AJ Styles, Kenny Omega and "Switchblade" Jay White.

"I don't give a f***.. AJ [Styles], Kenny [Omega], Jay [White], f*** all of them. This is the Bullet Club right now," said Kidd.

Check out a clip with Gabe Kidd's comments HERE.

Styles prominently elevated the iconic faction to stardom when he joined it in 2014, until his exit from NJPW saw his role as the group's leader be violently usurped by Kenny Omega. While Jay White held that position more recently, he was replaced by David Finlay in 2023.

Notably, at Wrestle Dynasty 2025 earlier this year, Kidd battled and lost to Omega in the latter's first match back following his illness-related hiatus.

Kenny Omega was featured recently on AEW television

Kenny Omega was involved in a star-studded multi-person tag team bout this week on AEW Dynamite. The Best Bout Machine, along with Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight and Mark Briscoe took on The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada and Ricochet. The match ended with The Rainmaker knocking out The Sussex County Chicken with his signature lariat and pinning him, courtesy of an assist from The One and Only.

It appears that a blockbuster rematch between Omega and Okada could be in the making, as suggested by recent rumors.

