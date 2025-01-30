Popular star finally addresses his AEW status - "I'm still at a convention with Sting"

AEW has been the talk of the town when it comes to stars leaving the promotion as seen in the past year with Penta, Ethan Page, and seemingly Malakai Black. AEW star Danhausen is another name that many believe could leave the promotion due to his booking however, the face-painted star has given an interesting answer and revealed that he's at a convention with Sting.

Danhausen signed with AEW in 2022 and became one of the company's biggest stars. He also was one of the top merchandise sellers for the company at one point. However, All Elite Wrestling hasn't used him on programming since 2023's Worlds End PPV event. Danhausen's contract will reportedly expire by the summer of this year.

During a recent chat on Insights with Chris Van Vliet's podcast, Danhausen revealed that he hadn't been backstage last year as All Elite Wrestling told him to stay home. He appreciated the company for allowing him to take independent bookings:

“Well for a long time I was there I just wasn’t doing anything, if you don’t have anything for me, that’s fine, but I feel like we need to find something for me. [So you’d just be backstage?] Not for all of 2024. At some point, there’s you can just stay home. I’m like, okay, cool. That’s great, because I appreciate that, because then I’m not just getting brought out to like, whatever. Then they were letting me do the Indies and doing the conventions and it just helps me again, stay sharp, which is in turn for them."

The Very Nice Very Evil star also revealed that he's hanging out with Sting at conventions:

"Also, still, I always looked at that as I’m still representing the company in a way, because I’m on these shows. So that’s better than me just not being seen on the show. I’m still at a convention with Sting, or whatever, taking pictures with Sting and posting pictures of Sting, doing that. All I can say was, when people were like, Oh, when you coming back? and I go, I don’t know you should ask. Because the more people are vocal, maybe the more there’s the chance of I got something.” H/T: Chrisvanvliet.com]

AEW veteran Sting will retire the face paint in 2025

Last year at the AEW Revolution PPV event, Sting retired from in-ring competition after defeating The Young Bucks in a tag team match. The veteran recently made a big announcement regarding his future.

On social media, Sting revealed that he'll be retiring his iconic look at the end of the year. The Vigilante was speaking about interacting with his fans in his iconic war paint and his gear.

We will have to wait and see if Sting makes an appearance on All Elite Wrestling television this year.

