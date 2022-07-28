Popular star finally breaks silence following Christian Cage's betrayal on AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy finally addressed the AEW audience after confronting Christian Cage last week.

The pro-wrestling world was shocked recently when Captain Charisma turned on his own team. After attacking his protege, Cage also insulted Jungle Boy's family.

Jungle Boy was accompanied by Luchasaurus in the Fight for the Fallen special edition of Dynamite. Sporting the jacket previously given by his former mentor, the young star called out Christian Cage for being a coward.

The AEW star went on to hurl personal insults at Cage, bringing up the latter's divorce. When asked why Luchasaurus has been helping the veteran in recent weeks, Jungle Boy simply stated that every villain needs a henchman.

The interview was interrupted by Captain Charisma as he responded backstage. Christian Cage fired back at the insults and further threatened Jungle Boy that he would bury him alongside his father.

With things heating up, it will be interesting to see how things develop between Jungle Boy and Christian Cage from this point on.

Will Luchasaurus stay with his partner, or will he play the long con to betray Jungle Boy in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

