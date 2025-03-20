Popular star returns to the ring 530+ days after last AEW match

A budding AEW-ROH star finally competed in an All Elite ring after more than 500 days this week on Dynamite, competing for a major title. Unfortunately, the talent concerned, Billie Starkz, was unable to dethrone the champion, none other than Mercedes Mone.

Last week on the Wednesday night show, following her intense title bout with Momo Watanabe at Revolution, Mercedes Mone had a backstage confrontation with Billie Starkz, taking up on their previous encounters. The ROH up-and-comer expressed her desire to unseat Mercedes for her championship, and the former WWE Superstar agreed to give her the chance the following week.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Billie challenged Mone for her TBS Championship. The former Sasha Banks channeled her consistent aggression by taking the fight to her challenger early in the match. Throughout the bout, the former ROH Women's World TV Champion mounted brief rallies of counter-offense, but the reigning NJPW Strong Women's Champion eventually regained control.

At one point, Starkz appeared to have the match won after dumping Mone on her head, but the latter survived the pin by placing her foot on the rope. Finally, Mercedes trapped Billie in her signature submission hold and forced her to tap for the win.

Aside from a dark match in November 2023, Starkz was last seen on AEW programming in a mixed multi-person tag match during the Zero Hour pre-show of WrestleDream 2023. Among her partners were her mentor and "Minion Overlord" Athena, who may now have a bone to pick with The CEO.

