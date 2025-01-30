Popular star reveals he almost debuted in AEW during Cody Rhodes' last match in the company

A popular star almost made his AEW debut during a Cody Rhodes match. This was also Rhodes' final bout in the company.

Danhausen recently commented on his AEW debut. Cody Rhodes was one of the founding fathers of AEW and played a huge role in the company's growth during its initial years. In his final All Elite Wrestling match, Rhodes battled Sammy Guevara on the January 26, 2022, episode of Dynamite. It was recently revealed that The Very Nice Very Evil star was supposed to appear during the ladder bout.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Danhausen disclosed that he was backstage at the show with an injured leg when he ran into Rhodes. The American Nightmare told the AEW star he could find something for him to do on the program if there weren't any plans in motion yet.

Trending

"I was there. I think that was the day where Cody asked and he goes, ‘Hey, are you doing something tonight?’ I’m not dressed as Danhausen at this point. I’m just probably in one of my boots or something. I was like, 'I mean, I always have my stuff just in case, but I got a broken leg and I don’t work here so I don’t know.' He goes, ‘All right. Well, let me know. We’ll get you something if you’re not.’ I was like, 'Oh, wow.'"

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Danhausen added that the Undisputed WWE Champion was seemingly going to get him involved in his final match. However, he ended up debuting during Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy on the same show.

"I think Cody was going to do something with the Sammy Guevara match, which I think wound up being his last match for the TNT Title. So I think they were gonna pull me out on a ladder if the thing with Orange and Adam Cole didn’t happen, he was just gonna figure out a way to get me in his match to get me on and I was like, 'Well, that’s awesome.' But we wound up doing the Adam Cole, Orange Cassidy spot, which was similar, but same thing. All that I could really do was I could curse him. I can’t really do anything. I can’t run, I can kind of hobble around.” [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Cody Rhodes is set to compete in another ladder match three years later

Cody Rhodes has been embroiled in a heated feud with Kevin Owens for the past couple of months. It all started when Owens voiced his displeasure over The American Nightmare teaming up with Roman Reigns at Bad Blood 2024. The feud has only grown more personal with each passing week.

Kevin Owens tried to end Cody Rhodes' career at Saturday Night's Main Event 2024 and stole the Winged Eagle WWE Championship from him. At Royal Rumble 2025, both titles will be suspended above the ring for a ladder match. This will be Rhodes' first ladder bout since his showdown against Sammy Guevara in 2022.

It will be interesting to see whether Cody Rhodes can overcome Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback