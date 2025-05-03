Popular star shares email hours after WWE release, fans urge Tony Khan to get in touch: "I need you in AEW, please"

WWE released a lot of big names today including former Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Shayna Baszler. Another name on the list was Cora Jade who immediately shared her email address after her release. Fans reacted hilariously to her post, even asking her to join AEW.

Ad

Jade joined WWE in 2021 when she entered the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Gigi Dolin. She was most recently involved in a tag team programme involving Roxanne Perez before getting released. She took to X/Twitter to share her email address, hinting at the possible return of her old gimmick.

"Hit me up [email protected]," Jade tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This garnered many fan reactions, with most of them wishing Cora the best for her future. Many fans were urging her to join All Elite Wrestling after her release, with some asking her to feud with big names like Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone.

Fan reactions to Cora's tweet (Images via X)

Before she joined WWE under the name Cora Jade, fans knew her as Elayna Black in the indies and AEW. Fans are expecting Cora to bring back her old gimmick when she makes her next appearance at a pro wrestling event. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Cora in her pro wrestling career.

Ad

Cora Jade sends a message to Gigi Dolin after both get released from WWE

Cora Jade and Gigi Dolin started their WWE careers together when they entered the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The two women also joined the Stamford-based promotion on the same date.

While many fans believed that the two women would have a great future in the company, they both got released earlier today. Gigi Dolin posted on X/Twitter that she is available to work after 30 days of her non-compete clause. Gigi's former tag team partner replied to her post in the comment section and sent her a message.

Ad

"Not us getting signed and fired together," Jade tweeted

Expand Tweet

It's always nice to see wrestlers support each other at times like this. Fans have been wishing both the women well for their careers and hoping to see more of them in the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More