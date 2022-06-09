"What's gonna happen to me?" - Popular star worried about her future after Joey Janela's AEW departure

It seems that Joey Janela's exit from AEW has affected some people more than anticipated.

Janela was one of the very first stars to be signed by the Jacksonville-based company after its inception. He made his AEW debut at the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view in a Casino Battle Royale match. However, he left the promotion after his contract expired this year.

Considering The Bad Boy worked closely with Sonny Kiss, his exit has understandably left the latter questioning her future. During an interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated's FaceTurn, she expressed her initial reaction to the former's departure from the company.

"Two of my very favorite people are no longer here. Joey Janela and also Cody Rhodes — and Brandi. Brandi is Queen B," Sonny said. "It's tough because I think that definitely, Joey leaving kind of gave me a little bit of like, 'Okay, what's happening?' Because we had our long rivalry and we were like in a marriage in our careers, whether we were tag-teaming or feuding. So him leaving was like, 'Okay, what's gonna happen to me?' It really does s*ck because [Joey] really pushed me to be great." (H/T: Fightful)

Sonny Kiss recently shared a heartbreaking message about her AEW run so far

While Sonny Kiss is one of the most unique wrestlers in the All Elite roster, she has noticeably been absent from the company's television for a long time.

Responding to a tweet drawing attention to her absence, The Concrete Rose had a straightforward message for her fans.

"I’d be lying if I didn’t say this reminder made me shed some tears, but I’m trusting the process. I still believe AEW IS for everyone! One day my time will come again, but right now, I’m just trying to do my best and enjoy the ride," Kiss tweeted.

While Sonny Kiss is currently away from the spotlight, she hopes her time will come soon. Fans must stay tuned to see when she returns to All Elite Wrestling.

