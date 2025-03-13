Popular tag team debuts on AEW Dynamite

The Fallout edition of AEW Dynamite for Revolution had an explosive start. It began with a huge trios match, during which a popular tag team debuted for the company.

The stars in question are Eli Theseus and Gabriel Aeros, collectively known as The Parea. The team has wrestled on the independent circuit and marked a huge presence in All Elite's sister promotion, Ring of Honor.

In the opening match of the March 12 edition of Dynamite, The Parea teamed up with another popular star, Vinny Pacifico. Pacifico is known to be one of the busiest wrestlers in the modern era, being involved in wrestling, acting, various partnerships, and social media.

The trio squared off against The Opps, consisting of HOOK, Samoa Joe, and Katsuyori Shibata. Interestingly, the match started right after Kenny Omega's first address as the new AEW International Champion, with The Opps staring him down.

As the action began, The Opps gained the upper hand. The Patrea and Vinny Pacifico put up a great effort against The Opps. However, despite their best efforts, they lost the bout when Samoa Joe scored the pinfall for his team to open AEW Dynamite on a huge note.

