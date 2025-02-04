Popular WWE tag team reunited

A top WWE tag team was reunited on a major show recently. Big Bill and Enzo Amore are the two former stars who performed together after a long time. The duo made a name for themselves in NXT and the main roster with charisma. However, they were released from the company in 2018

The current AEW star has shone under the spotlight since joining Chris Jericho's Learning Tree. He may be a singles star in the future, as the reigning ROH World Champion has teased turning on him multiple times. Meanwhile, Enzo is currently wrestling on the independent scene.

The annual Jericho Cruise recently concluded, and fans have been rejoicing in the memorable moments making rounds on social media. Recently, the clip of Enzo and Bill went viral. The duo reunited after several years, and Amore cut their usual old schtick. Fans on the cruise enjoyed every moment of their reunion.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Jim Ross wants AEW to sign former WWE star Enzo Amore

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was a controversial figure in AEW after his WWE run due to his backstage behavior.

While speaking on Grilling JR, Jim Ross claimed that AEW shouldn't turn its back on Enzo because he is talented enough.

“Yeah, of course, I think so. Why not? Like I said earlier, it’s the same concept—you don’t turn your back on talented people if they want to come and contribute to your company. And, you know, again, Enzo brings a little baggage, but he’s colorful, he’s talented, and the upside… I mean, he’s not going to be a big investment to get on the roster, but over the long haul, he can certainly earn a lot of money," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Enzo Amore becomes All Elite in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback