Possibility of ex-United States Champion leaving WWE under Triple H’s regime to headline AEW All In addressed by analyst

WWE personality Sam Roberts thinks a former Intercontinental Champion could headline AEW's All In event after his potential exit from the Stamford-based company. The star being discussed is Ricochet.

AEW All In is one of the biggest events the promotion has held, breaking many records. This year's show is slated to take place on August 25, 2024, at Wembley Stadium.

The former Speed Champion has been one of the best high-flyers in the promotion for many years. Ricochet was a huge name on the NXT brand but seemingly got lost in the scramble on the main roster. Despite being a great athlete, he lacked on the microphone.

Ricochet's contract is reportedly set to expire this summer and he notified WWE about leaving the company. Since then, speculations of him signing with AEW have been floating around.

Speaking on Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts talked about the stars who were successful from jumping from one company to another.

"When we talk about history and people being signed over successfully, that Chris Jericho signing was a big signing for WWE, the same way the Cody signing was a big one for WWE, the same way the Jade Cargill signing is a big one for WWE. Because all three of those examples and there is many more, Ethan Page is a good example for WWE." (12:55 - 13:23)

He also said that the former United States Champion could headline All In if he is booked correctly.

"Because what it does is anybody that is not happy with where they are right now, they might look at somebody who's gone over there and gone 'Man, look at the way they are showcased, I would like to be showcased like that.' Ricochet is an opportunity to do just that in the opposite direction. If you can do it successfully. If you go make Ricochet be the type of person that can headline Wembley Stadium. Doesn't have to be Wembley, headline multiple pay-per-views." (13:23 - 13:51)

Veteran thinks Ricochet could join AEW if he is offered double money

The One and Only didn't receive the push he deserved in the Stamford-based promotion. Speaking on Keeping It 100 Official, Disco Inferno claimed Ricochet could go to AEW if offered the right money.

"If Ricochet gets like doubles his money, might as well just go to AEW," Inferno said.

Only time will tell what is in store for the former Speed Champion and where he joins next.

