Anonymous wrestler gives details of locker room clash between Eddie Kingston and CM Punk; possible real-life heat between them

According to a report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, an anonymous wrestler has detailed the real-life issues between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston.

A few weeks ago on AEW Rampage, CM Punk and Eddie Kingston took the pro wrestling world by storm with their incredible promo segment on the show. During the exchange, Punk subtly mentioned the issues between him and Kingston, which have now been confirmed.

It has been noted that the two AEW Superstars had a clash in the locker room during the early stages of their careers back in IWA Mid South. The incident seemingly took place 15 or so years ago and this anonymous wrestler was around at the time.

The anonymous wrestler claimed that he/she can fully vouch for Kingston's promo on CM Punk from Rampage. The individual was sitting in the locker room when Punk called Kingston and his partner at the time, Blackjack Marciano, "fat, lazy and unsafe":

“I can fully vouch for Eddie’s promo on Punk the other night. I was sitting right there in an IWA Mid South locker room when Punk called Eddie and his partner at the time, Blackjack Marciano, fat, lazy and unsafe. Marciano had just accidentally injured Delirious in a previous match and Punk was hot about it, so just buried them nonstop. I could see why Eddie hung onto that hate and anger for so long,” the anonymous wrestler was quoted as saying. (H/T: Wrestling News)

The quote above definitely adds a lot more context to the promo that CM Punk and Eddie Kingston cut on each other on AEW Rampage. While nothing has been confirmed regarding the real-life issues between the two stars, this story, in general, has certainly gotten the fans talking.

CM Punk and Eddie Kingston will collide at AEW Full Gear

CM Punk and Eddie Kingston will meet each other inside the squared circle at AEW Full Gear. This particular feud is said to be Punk's first major storyline in AEW and it all began after Kingston lost to Bryan Danielson in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Following Kingston's loss, he confronted CM Punk backstage and this led to the promo segment between the pair on Rampage. The duo also engaged in a wild brawl on the same night and will put their bodies on the line at Full Gear in what promises to be an incredible match.

