Potential fallout from Cody Rhodes leaving AEW - reports

The story of Cody Rhodes leaving AEW has been the talk of the wrestling world since the news broke earlier today, and there will be even more to talk about in the coming days, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

Meltzer had his own part to play in the formation of AEW, stating that no wrestling show could put 10,000 fans in an American arena unless it was WWE. Cody took that bet and ran with it, and the result was the independent "All In" show.

That event was such a success that the men behind it doubled down and, with the help of Tony Khan, created All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer mentioned a number of reasons as to why Rhodes was yet to re-sign with AEW. Now that The American Nightmare has officially left, Meltzer claims that the ramifications of this story will be big.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Yesterday on the Cody situation the lawyers were involved and they agreed to part ways. As we talked about on last night's show, there are a ton of repercussions to this story. Yesterday on the Cody situation the lawyers were involved and they agreed to part ways. As we talked about on last night's show, there are a ton of repercussions to this story.

While rumors are rife about a potential return to WWE, no official word has been given on what Rhodes' next move will be. Sportskeeda Wrestling will have the latest when the news breaks.

With Cody Rhodes leaving, could someone be going the other way?

One possibility mentioned by Dave Meltzer was that of former WWE champion Jeff Hardy joining AEW in the aftermath of Rhodes' departure.

Hardy was released from his WWE contract in December 2021 and will be free to negotiate in March 2022. As to what his next move will be, Meltzer thinks that the "Charismatic Enigma" could be a potential replacement for Rhodes.

"The fact that WWE wanted him back and he told them no, tells me he thinks he's going to AEW." said Meltzer. (11:07)

Will Cody Rhodes go to WWE? Will Jeff Hardy go to AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!

