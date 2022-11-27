Potential reason why Tony Khan hasn't "fired" 6-time WWE World Champion from AEW yet

AEW President Tony Khan and CM Punk have been at a crossroads since the Brawl Out incident in September. A new report has emerged, shedding some more light on the current situation between both entities.

For those unaware, Brawl Out is the term coined for the backstage fight that took place after the infamous media scrum after All Out 2022. CM Punk, who had just won the AEW World Championship in the main pay-per-view event by defeating Jon Moxley, went on a lengthy rant.

During his rant, the Second City Saint fired major barbs at Colt Cabana, the Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page. The rant prompted the Bucks and Kenny Omega to confront the former WWE Champion. A physical fight broke out that reportedly saw Ace Steel bite Kenny Omega's arm.

According to a new report from F4Wonline.com's Bryan Alvarez, the Voice of the Voiceless is the one who wants the contract buyout, and if Tony Khan wants him out of the company, he could just release him.

However, the company is reportedly waiting for him to recover from his tricep injury before deciding on his status.

Dynamite It’s been reported that #AEW no longer interested in buying out CM Punk’s contract?Good. I believe he will be returning to AEW after he heals up. 🙂 #AEW Dynamite #AEW Rampage It’s been reported that #AEW no longer interested in buying out CM Punk’s contract? Good. I believe he will be returning to AEW after he heals up. 🙂#AEWDynamite #AEWRampage https://t.co/hCX3hJCTJ8

While Ace Steel was released in the aftermath of the incident, the rest of the people involved were suspended. The Elite returned at Full Gear to unsuccessfully challenge the Lucha Brothers for the AEW Trios Championship.

There were numerous CM Punk references on AEW Dynamite

During the second match of their best-of-7 series against the Lucha Bros, the Elite made numerous references towards CM Punk, most of them meant to mock the Second City Saint. Kenny Omega, in particular, did not hold back.

The former All Elite Wrestling World Champion made a go-to-sleep gesture and delivered the finisher on PAC. He also bit PAC's arm while Matt Jackson deliberately botched a Buckshot Lariat, impersonating Punk's botch many months back.

Will CM Punk return to All Elite Wrestling? Or will he jump ship and join WWE? Sounds off in the comments section below.

