Potential release date for the "AEW: Fight Forever" video game disclosed

The upcoming video game from All Elite Wrestling, AEW: Fight Forever, is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated games in the wrestling world as the company has been developing the game for many years. Now, after years of waiting, fans may finally have a release date.

This will be All Elite Wrestling's first video game released on a console, and it has got fans very excited as to what to expect, especially given the fact that the EVP of the company Kenny Omega is an avid gamer.

Another thing that excited fans was the news that legendary video game director Hideyuki "Geta" Iwashita was brought on board to help the game become like some of the more famous titles he was involved in, including WWF No Mercy and WCW/NWO Revenge.

But when will the game be released? According to PlayStation Game Size, AEW: Fight Forever has been listed on the PSN Database for a February 2023 release date.

This comes after the game was aiming for a 2022 release, however, it appears that plans have changed, and it has been pushed back.

What will the game be like? You will have to buy it and find out!

AEW fans will also be included in Fight Forever

Not only will the cream of the crop of the AEW roster be playable in the upcoming game, but many lucky fans will also be able to say that they are involved in the game.

Following a Dynamite taping in April 2022, president Tony Khan not only revealed the game's official name but also got the crowd involved by recording them chanting and making all the noise they could.

Fans in attendance for the show were encouraged to chant the names of wrestlers like Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., as well chanting the game's name.

Will you be buying "Fight Forever" when it gets released? Let us know in the comments section down below!

