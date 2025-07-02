Potential spoiler on The Hurt Syndicate's next member in AEW

A possible spoiler has been provided regarding The Hurt Syndicate's next member in AEW. The tease was made by a recently released WWE star.
Cedric Alexander was released from WWE in February. He gained prominence as a member of The Hurt Business in 2020 alongside MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin. A few years after the group broke up, Lashley, Benjamin, and MVP reunited in AEW, forming a stable called The Hurt Syndicate.
While the Syndicate has been a dominant faction in AEW for months, many fans still believe that Alexander is the missing piece in the puzzle. At the River City Wrestle Con, Cedric Alexander recently reunited with MVP, Lashley, and Benjamin, as they were together on the same stage after over four years.
In a chat with Going Ringside at the event, Alexander said that the band was back together. He also teased reuniting with The Hurt Syndicate in the future.
“Well, of course, this just means, you know, the band’s back together for at least one time. One time, one night only (…), maybe more in the future. We’ll see. We’ll see.” [H/T: Ringside News]
MVP also joked that the reunion happened because they were paid to be at the event.
The Hurt Syndicate has no match announced for AEW All In
Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate have been the AEW World Tag Team Champions since January, and no team has even come close to taking the title off them. However, Bobby and Shelton's opponents for All In 2025 have yet to be confirmed.
JetSpeed has been feuding with the Syndicate for weeks. Last week on Collision, MVP advised Christian Cage and Nick Wayne not to challenge Shelton and Bobby for the tag team title after they won their match on the show.
Fans will have to wait and see which team will be challenging Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All In on July 12. As of now, both JetSpeed and The Patriarchy are eyeing the gold.
