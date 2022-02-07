AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs breaks character to send a message to WWE legend's son

Powerhouse Hobbs is one of the most imposing figures on the AEW roster, but he recently broke character to send some positive words to the son of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

Henry's son Jacob Henry is slowly making a name for himself on the varsity wrestling scene and recently accomplished a meaningful goal. Jacob, after two years of working hard, became the 6A District Champion at Lake Travis High School.

Jacob Henry took to Twitter to announce his victory, which prompted Powerhouse Hobbs to respond and heap praise on the young man.

PowerHouse HOBBS @TrueWillieHobbs Jacob Henry @TheJacobHenry_ I have my thoughts together.I want to say thank you to God,my family,my coaches,and Cav Nation for the support.Winning the district championship has been my goal for two years and it’s here.And now it’s here.I am the 6A 285 District Champ. Undesirable to Undeniable.-Cody Rhodes I have my thoughts together.I want to say thank you to God,my family,my coaches,and Cav Nation for the support.Winning the district championship has been my goal for two years and it’s here.And now it’s here.I am the 6A 285 District Champ. Undesirable to Undeniable.-Cody Rhodes https://t.co/luJtNFsQag Lil bro YOU THE MAN twitter.com/thejacobhenry_… Lil bro YOU THE MAN twitter.com/thejacobhenry_…

Given Mark Henry's role in AEW, Jacob has received support from other members of the roster, including Cody Rhodes and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

Powerhouse Hobbs wasn't the only AEW star to send their congrats

As mentioned above, Sammy Guevara congratulated Jacob on his success through a brief post on social media.

With Guevara being seen as one of the four pillars of AEW, Mark Henry's son will likely be inspired by The Spanish God's kind words. Jacob could potentially make his way to All Elite Wrestling as a performer one day.

Performers like Guevara have been leading the way for AEW in 2022. He defeated Dustin Rhodes at the Battle of the Belts event on January 7th for the interim TNT Championship. The Spanish God then unified the belts on the "Beach Break" edition of Dynamite when he beat Cody Rhodes in a ladder match.

The year hasn't gotten off to as much of an explosive start for Hobbs, but he has enjoyed some success. As of this writing, Hobbs is 4-1 in 2022, with his only loss coming against his main rival, Dante Martin.

