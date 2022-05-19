Powerhouse Hobbs on how he got approval from WWE Hall of Famer on one of his moves

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs detailed how his signature spinebuster has been highly praised by fellow wrestlers and famed spinebuster extraordinaire, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson.

The former member of The Four Horsemen is known for his Double-A Spinebuster that has been imitated but never duplicated. Top stars like Triple H and Batista utilized the move to great success, with Triple H even naming it the Double-H Spinebuster as a tribute.

Team Taz's Powerhouse Hobbs is the latest star to put the move to use and has garnered fanfare for how much velocity and power he generates on the move.

Speaking on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Hobbs looked back on when he joined AEW and how Cody and Dustin Rhodes praised his execution of the move:

"It's because you grab a guy, you pivot and turn into impact. Like, I got to the back and Cody and Dustin were like, 'That Spinebuster was good.'" (H/T Fightful)

Once he figured out how to get the approval of people close to the WWE Hall of Famer, Hobbs went after Double-A.

"I found out how to get Arn’s approval, and I got it. Look at the Spinebuster I did to Keith Lee. There hasn't been a Spinebuster like that since Arn [Anderson] did it to Vader.” (H/T: Fightful)

Powerhouse Hobbs will challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championship at Double or Nothing

After he and his Team Taz stablemate Ricky Starks rose to the #2 spot in the AEW rankings, Powerhouse Hobbs turned his attention to the AEW Tag Team Titles.

It got confirmed on the May 18 edition of Dynamite that Hobbs & Starks, along with the team of Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland, will challenge Jurassic Express for the AEW Tag Team Championships at Double or Nothing 2022.

Tru Heel Heat Wrestling @TruHeelHeat



Post match, Team Taz comes down to talk trash, but Jurassic Express comes out and challenges both teams to a 3 Way at Double Or Nothing.



That should SLAP! Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee defeat The Workhorsemen with a double stomp-Spirit Bomb combination.Post match, Team Taz comes down to talk trash, but Jurassic Express comes out and challenges both teams to a 3 Way at Double Or Nothing.That should SLAP! #AEWDynamite Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee defeat The Workhorsemen with a double stomp-Spirit Bomb combination.Post match, Team Taz comes down to talk trash, but Jurassic Express comes out and challenges both teams to a 3 Way at Double Or Nothing. That should SLAP! #AEWDynamite

Hobbs will be in Starks' corner on the May 25 edition of Dynamite when Starks faces Jungle Boy and Swerve Strickland in a three-way match.

Powerhouse Hobbs has been one of the fastest rising stars in AEW. It's only a matter of time before he has gold around his waist.

Do you think Hobbs & Starks will become AEW Tag Team Champions at Double or Nothing? Let us know in the comments section down below!

