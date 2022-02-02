"I'm not going to ask for it" - Powerhouse Hobbs makes bold prediction for his 2022 in AEW 

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs has got some big plans for himself in 2022 and they all involve the big man capturing some gold in the next 12 months.

Hobbs made his debut for AEW in July 2020, gathering a small following after a dominant run on AEW Dark. Towards the fall season of 2020, Hobbs was recruited by Taz to become a member of Team Taz where he was rechristened as Powerhouse Hobbs.

Despite getting off to a losing start to 2022 after being defeated by Dante Martin on the January 12th edition of AEW Dynamite, Hobbs has one thing on his mind this year: championship gold.

Here's what he had to say to Jonathan Hood on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday:

"2022, I’m going to hold some gold this year. Haven’t pinpointed which title I want to take, but it’s going to be some gold. Somebody’s, I’m not going to ask for it, I’m going to take it," said Hobbs. [14:14-14:32]

Powerhouse Hobbs ended the month of January as the number 5 ranked male competitor in AEW, and with 11 months left in the year, Hobbs has got a lot of room for improvement and a lot of time to rise to the top of the rankings once again.

Listen to Hobbs' interview with Jonathan Hood below:

Powerhouse Hobbs doesn't care about AEW's "Forbidden Door"

The "Forbidden Door" was a hot topic in 2021, with performers from NJPW, GCW and IMPACT all crossing borders and competing in AEW. Despite this, Hobbs doesn't see the potential of outsiders coming into the company disrupting his plans.

When asked if he had any interest in capturing gold from another promotion, Hobbs reiterated his desire to win AEW gold.

“I’m 6 foot 2, 268 pounds, I can snatch anything I want. But the goal is to hold some gold in AEW.” [14:50-15:00]

Championships from NJPW, IMPACT and NWA were all defended on AEW TV during 2021. While many stars in Tony Khan's company, such as Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley, have captured titles from other promotions, it appears Hobbs has a more homegrown focus.

