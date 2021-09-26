Powerhouse Hobbs reacts to praise from WWE Hall of Famer 

Following his match with CM Punk on AEW Rampage last night, Powerhouse Hobbs was commended for his performance by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross.

Hobbs and Punk opened AEW Rampage in what marked the latter's first television match in over seven years. While the Second-City Saint received a loud ovation from the 20,000+ fans in Arthur Ashe, Powerhouse Hobbs slowly won over the crowd with his showing inside the squared circle.

Many fans took to Twitter to praise Hobbs for his match against CM Punk, since not many were expecting the 30-year-old to match the skills of The Best in the World between the ropes. The match also prompted Jim Ross to share words of appreciation for Hobbs following AEW Rampage.

"Helluva match vs [CM Punk] Friday night! Proud of you Willie," Jim Ross tweeted.

Powerhouse Hobbs reacted with a three-word reply, thanking the veteran for his praise.

"Thank you Sir," Hobbs replied.

The match went back and forth last night and it allowed Hobbs to put his talent on display for the entire world to see. With Hobbs getting a lot of the offense in during the match, he managed to fit into the dominant heel role quite well.

The match came to a close after Powerhouse accidentally collided with Hook, who was standing on the apron. CM Punk capitalized on the opportunity and swiftly hoisted Hobbs up on his shoulders before connecting with the G.T.S.

Powerhouse Hobbs has been featured frequently on TV as of late

Powerhouse Hobbs has shown a great deal of improvement since he signed with AEW. Initially, he started as a babyface, but his career trajectory took a sudden shift when he turned on Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes, joining Team Taz in the process.

He has since been featured against some of the top stars in the promotion, including Christian Cage, Hangman Adam Page, and now CM Punk. It is evident that AEW has great trust in Powerhouse Hobbs and he will likely be a champion in the future.

While CM Punk has just overcome one of the most dominant stars on the roster, it is likely that his feud against Team Taz has ended. Punk has previously mentioned in interviews that he wants to work with younger talent and has even name-dropped Ricky Starks.

