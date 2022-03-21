"That I will forever be grateful for" - AEW star recalls CM Punk's heartfelt gesture before their match

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs remembered the kind words and gestures CM Punk made to him before their match.

Punk had his first match on television in seven years when he defeated Hobbs in the Grand Slam Edition of Rampage at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, on September 25, 2021.

In an interview on the Superstar Crossover podcast, Hobbs recalled that Punk always watches his matches and gives a critique of them.

"I will say this about him, he may get mad. But Punk is one of those dudes. After every match that I have that airs, he always sits down and watches it with me. So we sit down together and we break down stuff. So he may get mad, but I told the whole world, Punk, so you're that dude." [H/T Fightful]

The Team Taz member also added that the former WWE Champion pulled him aside to tell him that he should not worry about their match on Rampage. Hobbs' mother passed away a month before their match, and Punk knew that which is why the latter gave some advice regarding how their match should be for the former's mother and nothing else.

"That whole night had a special meaning to me and Punk knew that because it was about a month since my mom passed away. So, my emotions and everything were everywhere. Right before the match got announced, or the day the match got announced, you know, he pulled me aside and said, 'This is gonna be for her. Don't worry about anything else. Nobody else. It's just you, me, and her.' That I will forever be grateful for," Hobbs said.

CM Punk has recently been absent from AEW

CM Punk had his last match in AEW on the Revolution 2022 pay-per-view. He faced Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) in a Dog Collar match. The Best in The World defeated the Salt of the Earth with an assist from Wardlow.

Since then, he has been absent on both the Dynamite and Rampage shows for two weeks now.

As reported by Dave Meltzer of f4wonline, Punk is filming the second season of Heels on Starz. The Second City Saint initially appeared as 'Ricky Rabies' in season one and will reprise the role again for season two.

As of today, there's no timeframe on when he will return to AEW programming.

Should CM Punk challenge AEW World Champion Hangman Page upon his return? Let us know in the comments section below.

