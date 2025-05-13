Prayers up for AEW's Jake "The Snake" Roberts ahead of his 70th birthday

Jake "The Snake" Roberts cemented his spot in the pro wrestling history books years ago, but he has had a career resurgence thanks to Diamond Dallas Page, WWE, and AEW. The 50-year industry veteran, who has battled health issues in recent years, is approaching a significant milestone. However, Jake is currently navigating a slight bump in the road, and the wrestling world is offering immense support.

The founder of The DDT will turn 70 on May 30. Roberts has found in-ring success all over the world with WWE, WCW, NWA, Mid-South, ECW, TNA, and most recently AEW, though his run has been hindered by health issues. Despite no major title reigns in any of the top promotions, Jake "The Snake" Roberts is widely regarded as one of wrestling's most iconic figures.

Roberts is set to undergo heart ablation surgery (a procedure to restore normal heart rhythm) today. Jake's former wife, Cheryl Roberts, took to Instagram to announce the news of his operation and to call on fans for prayers and well wishes. Cheryl, who reunites with Jake following his sobriety and 24 years after divorce, included a hospital bed photo of the La Facción Ingobernable manager, who has WWE and AEW contracts.

"Jake’s going in for heart ablation surgery this morning. Calling all prayer warriors, good vibes and well wishes are welcomed & appreciated. @jakethesnakeddt," Cheryl Roberts wrote.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts last wrestled on September 2, 2018. He defeated Joe McDougal in the main event of a BBOW No Limits Pro Wrestling event in Colorado.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts reunites with "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and Jake "The Snake" Roberts are iconic superstars from memorable periods in pro wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famers reunited last week at a Charlotte Knights minor league baseball game in North Carolina.

Duggan shared a photo from the game on X and wrote that it's always good to see The Snake.

"Bumped into an old pal the other day at the @KnightsBaseball game! Always great to see @JakeSnakeDDT!" he wrote.

Duggan and Roberts shared the ring several times during their respective careers. They teamed up at numerous WWE events in the late 1980s, often going back-and-forth with members of The Heenan Family. In 1991, Duggan and Randy Savage traded wins with Roberts and The Undertaker.

