Prayers up for AEW star Maria Kanellis

Maria Kanellis is a well-known personality in professional wrestling. She currently manages the tag team of Cole Karter and Griff Garrison and appears on AEW and its sister promotion, Ring of Honor.

The former WWE Superstar is married to wrestler Mike Bennett, with whom she has two children. Unfortunately, she has recently been dealing with health issues. Last month, Kanellis revealed that medical officials discovered a mass on her adrenal gland, for which she would require surgery. A few hours ago, she shared an update regarding her situation on X/Twitter.

Kanellis said that doctors believe that she has pheochromocytoma. Because of this condition, she has to take medications before surgery, or else there could be a risk of heart attack. Furthermore, she revealed that she will be operated on on October 24th.

"They think it’s a pheochromocytoma which means I have to take medication before I can have surgery so I don’t have a heart attack during surgery. As of right now the surgery is scheduled for October 24th," she said.

The 42-year-old said that even after her surgery, she and her children have to visit an endocrinologist and a geneticist to check for cancer.

"I also have to go to an endocrinologist and a geneticist. And so will my children. The biopsy will be after the surgery to check for cancer. I’m pissed. I want to be done with the waiting. I know I should be grateful. I’m just not there yet."

Maria Kanellis is considering retirement

On a recent appearance on the Gabby AF podcast, Kanellis opened up about her career, life, and recent health issues.

She stated that she is unhappy with how things are going and is considering retirement.

"I’ve got these health issues and it starts to make you feel very much like, 'what’s my purpose? Is there a sign here? Is wrestling and this portion of my career coming to a close? Or do I need to start looking at it in a different way and do I need to start, you know, going somewhere else? Doing something else?" she said.

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan has anything planned for Maria Kanellis once she recovers from her physical ailments and returns to TV.

We here at Sportskeeda wish Maria Kanellis the best for her surgery and hope she recovers quickly.

