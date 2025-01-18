  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Prayers up for AEW star Taya Valkyrie

Prayers up for AEW star Taya Valkyrie

By Sujay
Modified Jan 18, 2025 01:39 GMT
Taya Valkyrie is a former WWE star. (Image credits: Taya Valkyrie
Taya Valkyrie is a former WWE star (Image credits: Taya Valkyrie on X/Twitter)

AEW star Taya Valkyrie has had a very harrowing last few weeks. With the fires raging in Los Angeles, she has sent out a defiant message to her fans.

The city of Los Angeles saw unprecedented fires almost destroy the city, with billions of dollars in reported damages. Taya and her husband John Morrison were evacuated when the fires were taking over the city and she even sent out an update to her fans.

She has now taken to Instagram once again to thank her fans for all the well wishes and said that Los Angeles will bounce back once again. Sharing messages from the ordeal, the former WWE star wrote:

also-read-trending Trending
“🙏🏻 During a crazy last week, with so many unknowns, I am so thankful for everyone that reached out, donated, fought and showed up for our beautiful city. I'm so thankful for my 'trauma bonded' group of friends that all stuck together through this and tried to make the best out of sh*tty situation. To the first responders who have been working around the clock to save what is left, the houses, the animals, the people. These fires will be felt for years but LA is resilient. A city not only built on dreams, but hard work and love. 💕”

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Natalya sends out message of support to Taya Valkyrie

Taya Valkyrie may have left WWE but she still has some good friends in the company. That was made evident as she was affected by the fires in Los Angeles last week.

Valkyrie took to X/Twitter to keep her fans posted about the situation and said how everything had happened so quickly and how they were doing alright. Natalya replied to her post and wrote back saying:

"I'm so happy you guys are ok. My heart is breaking for those affected by the fires in Los Angeles."

It is great to see Taya Valkyrie and her family safe despite the horrible incident that engulfed the beautiful city of Los Angeles.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी