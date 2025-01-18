Prayers up for AEW star Taya Valkyrie

AEW star Taya Valkyrie has had a very harrowing last few weeks. With the fires raging in Los Angeles, she has sent out a defiant message to her fans.

The city of Los Angeles saw unprecedented fires almost destroy the city, with billions of dollars in reported damages. Taya and her husband John Morrison were evacuated when the fires were taking over the city and she even sent out an update to her fans.

She has now taken to Instagram once again to thank her fans for all the well wishes and said that Los Angeles will bounce back once again. Sharing messages from the ordeal, the former WWE star wrote:

“🙏🏻 During a crazy last week, with so many unknowns, I am so thankful for everyone that reached out, donated, fought and showed up for our beautiful city. I'm so thankful for my 'trauma bonded' group of friends that all stuck together through this and tried to make the best out of sh*tty situation. To the first responders who have been working around the clock to save what is left, the houses, the animals, the people. These fires will be felt for years but LA is resilient. A city not only built on dreams, but hard work and love. 💕”

Natalya sends out message of support to Taya Valkyrie

Taya Valkyrie may have left WWE but she still has some good friends in the company. That was made evident as she was affected by the fires in Los Angeles last week.

Valkyrie took to X/Twitter to keep her fans posted about the situation and said how everything had happened so quickly and how they were doing alright. Natalya replied to her post and wrote back saying:

"I'm so happy you guys are ok. My heart is breaking for those affected by the fires in Los Angeles."

It is great to see Taya Valkyrie and her family safe despite the horrible incident that engulfed the beautiful city of Los Angeles.

