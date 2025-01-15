Prayers up for former AEW star CJ Perry

Former WWE and AEW star CJ Perry (fka Lana) is heading into a surgical procedure. She posted an update for her fans today before going under the knife.

CJ Perry debuted in AEW at All Out 2023 with the goal of becoming the company's top on-screen manager. Unfortunately, her tenure with the Jacksonville-based promotion was short-lived. After managing Andrade for a couple of months, she disappeared from TV and quietly departed All Elite Wrestling soon after.

The former Lana also battled some health issues early in 2024, undergoing hospitalization due to complications from an infection. She's now in Cedars-Sinai Medical Facility in Los Angeles for another procedure, and she sent out a thank-you to her doctor before heading into surgery today:

"Going into surgery 🙏 @CedarsSinai 🤍 thank you Dr. Chan," Perry wrote.

Credit: Perry's X/Twitter account

You can check out her post here.

CJ Perry reveals she's safe as wildfires spread across Southern California

Los Angeles has seen evacuations as wildfires continue to devastate Southern California. CJ Perry's surgical procedure is taking place at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA, but she's assured fans that she's okay.

As the alarming news of the disaster spread, the former AEW star took to Instagram to let fans know that, while she couldn't evacuate due to her procedure, she was safe. She also revealed that she'd been volunteering to help those affected by the fires for several days before her hospital visit:

"Thank you to everyone who reached out to me ! I am safe. ❤️ I am in the middle of a very important medical procedure and can’t leave Los Angeles. I have been volunteering the past 3 days ! We need all the help we can get in Los Angeles! The winds are picking up again ! And are supposed to be very bad the next 3 days ! We have been told to water our houses and yards to prepare against arson and fires speeding. Please be praying for my medical procedure as well that I will be safe with my dogs and everything goes well."

Several of CJ Perry's friends took to social media to show their support for her ahead of her surgical procedure. We at Sportskeeda also send our best wishes for a speedy recovery.

